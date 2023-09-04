0.11.0 Wand Update



This update introduces wand customizability, expanding the available build options. The game is moving closer to complete control over spells. Still a couple large updates left before release, but we're getting closer to full release. Full changelog:

Added:

Added Wand Editor: Wand settings such as mana use, charge time, cooldown are now customizable.

Added Wand Stability: A new concept, 'stability,' is introduced to prevent wands from being over/underpowered, ensuring better balance.

Totem can now shoot in addition to spellshots, shooting orbs and arrows.

Added Friendly target glyph.

Added Enemy target glyph.

Added Any target glyph.

Added Any enemy orb glyph.

Added health and mana bar indicators.

Added physics object freezing to improve performance when there are a lot of spellshots.

Changes:

Migrated all prebuild wands to the new system. Should behave similearly, but with a different texture.

Remade chatbox to support text wrapping and to look a bit cleaner.

Changed start direction glyph mana cost from none to 3 mana per second. As wand stabiity is a factor now, so no more free perfect aim.

Changed the 'typing indicator' texture.

Fixed: