0.11.0 Wand Update

This update introduces wand customizability, expanding the available build options. The game is moving closer to complete control over spells. Still a couple large updates left before release, but we're getting closer to full release. Full changelog:
Added:
- Added Wand Editor: Wand settings such as mana use, charge time, cooldown are now customizable.
- Added Wand Stability: A new concept, 'stability,' is introduced to prevent wands from being over/underpowered, ensuring better balance.
- Totem can now shoot in addition to spellshots, shooting orbs and arrows.
- Added Friendly target glyph.
- Added Enemy target glyph.
- Added Any target glyph.
- Added Any enemy orb glyph.
- Added health and mana bar indicators.
- Added physics object freezing to improve performance when there are a lot of spellshots.
Changes:
- Migrated all prebuild wands to the new system. Should behave similearly, but with a different texture.
- Remade chatbox to support text wrapping and to look a bit cleaner.
- Changed start direction glyph mana cost from none to 3 mana per second. As wand stabiity is a factor now, so no more free perfect aim.
- Changed the 'typing indicator' texture.
Fixed:
- Fixed issue with tooltips positions were updating with the fixed update rate instead of the frame rate.
- Fixed hardend tether bug which was causing unusual movement.
- Reduced the chance of audio source reuse by removing silence from some explosion audio files.
- Fixed another audio bug that caused sudden and very high volume in some audio instances.
