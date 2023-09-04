 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nurose update for 4 September 2023

0.11.0 Wand Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12107218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


This update introduces wand customizability, expanding the available build options. The game is moving closer to complete control over spells. Still a couple large updates left before release, but we're getting closer to full release. Full changelog:

Added:

  • Added Wand Editor: Wand settings such as mana use, charge time, cooldown are now customizable.
  • Added Wand Stability: A new concept, 'stability,' is introduced to prevent wands from being over/underpowered, ensuring better balance.
  • Totem can now shoot in addition to spellshots, shooting orbs and arrows.
  • Added Friendly target glyph.
  • Added Enemy target glyph.
  • Added Any target glyph.
  • Added Any enemy orb glyph.
  • Added health and mana bar indicators.
  • Added physics object freezing to improve performance when there are a lot of spellshots.

Changes:

  • Migrated all prebuild wands to the new system. Should behave similearly, but with a different texture.
  • Remade chatbox to support text wrapping and to look a bit cleaner.
  • Changed start direction glyph mana cost from none to 3 mana per second. As wand stabiity is a factor now, so no more free perfect aim.
  • Changed the 'typing indicator' texture.

Fixed:

  • Fixed issue with tooltips positions were updating with the fixed update rate instead of the frame rate.
  • Fixed hardend tether bug which was causing unusual movement.
  • Reduced the chance of audio source reuse by removing silence from some explosion audio files.
  • Fixed another audio bug that caused sudden and very high volume in some audio instances.

Changed files in this update

Nurose Windows x64 Content Depot 1482641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link