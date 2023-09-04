Patch Update 1.03

Howdy Folks!
Here is another small patch to address some bugs and add some quality of life changes.
Trade Window
The trade window now marks favored trade items in both the buy and sell column. Selling none marked items will now also provide reputation gain, but at a much lower amount.
Additionally the tooltip for trader reputation now shows the percentage to the next rank. I also fixed a bug that caused the trader window to limit both buying and selling to one item each. Whoops. :)
There are some additional tweaks and several fixes. Thanks for all the great feedback! See the release notes below.
Release Notes
- Trader favored items now show star icon in the selling and buying list.
- Trader reputation tooltip now shows percentage to next rank
- Selling non-favored items to a trader now also increases reputation, but at a much lower amount per item
- Fixed: Trade buy/sell quantities limited to 1 for all items.
- Fixed: Loot generation not generating the correct amount of items in some instances.
- Fixed: Receiving Gone But Not Forgotten achievement when returning to main menu.
- Fixed: Colonist Loved/Liked/Disliked/Hated job quirk changes target job each time the game is loaded
- Fixed: Missing translation strings for some trade window elements.
