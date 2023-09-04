Patch Update 1.03

Howdy Folks!

Here is another small patch to address some bugs and add some quality of life changes.

Trade Window



The trade window now marks favored trade items in both the buy and sell column. Selling none marked items will now also provide reputation gain, but at a much lower amount.

Additionally the tooltip for trader reputation now shows the percentage to the next rank. I also fixed a bug that caused the trader window to limit both buying and selling to one item each. Whoops. :)

There are some additional tweaks and several fixes. Thanks for all the great feedback! See the release notes below.

Release Notes