Full Art Update (again), Improved card style support

Changes

Implemented another improved full art format

Changed Redan Thief to trigger only once

Implemented fullart style for all non-generic-asset art cards

Fixed issues with Fire Ball/Draconic Fire Ball having incorrect game data

Improved Full Art Card Styles

The Full Art style was once again changed! Here's the new look for full art cards. Remember, you can swap styles by zooming in on a card in your collection and clicking the button to the right of the card!





