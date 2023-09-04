Full Art Update (again), Improved card style support

Changes
- Implemented another improved full art format
- Changed Redan Thief to trigger only once
- Implemented fullart style for all non-generic-asset art cards
- Fixed issues with Fire Ball/Draconic Fire Ball having incorrect game data
Improved Full Art Card Styles
The Full Art style was once again changed! Here's the new look for full art cards. Remember, you can swap styles by zooming in on a card in your collection and clicking the button to the right of the card!
Changed files in this update