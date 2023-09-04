 Skip to content

Fairtravel Battle Playtest update for 4 September 2023

Full Art Update (again), Improved card style support

Build 12107185

Changes

  • Implemented another improved full art format
  • Changed Redan Thief to trigger only once
  • Implemented fullart style for all non-generic-asset art cards
  • Fixed issues with Fire Ball/Draconic Fire Ball having incorrect game data

Improved Full Art Card Styles

The Full Art style was once again changed! Here's the new look for full art cards. Remember, you can swap styles by zooming in on a card in your collection and clicking the button to the right of the card!



