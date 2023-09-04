- (Bug) "Scoring 101" achievement was writing to the wrong data cell when syncing to Steam's achievement data.
- (Bug) The Ending viewer would crash when pressing Right to cycle past Crankcase.
- Added secret input. ^_^
Dead End City update for 4 September 2023
v1.1.06
