Dead End City update for 4 September 2023

v1.1.06

Build 12107117

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (Bug) "Scoring 101" achievement was writing to the wrong data cell when syncing to Steam's achievement data.
  • (Bug) The Ending viewer would crash when pressing Right to cycle past Crankcase.
  • Added secret input. ^_^

Changed files in this update

