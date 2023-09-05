 Skip to content

Digital Diamond Baseball V11 update for 5 September 2023

V11.2.2 Patch

Build 12107114

This patch fixes the following two bugs:

  • Corrected an issue that prevented holds from getting recorded when a pitcher enters the game in Board Game Companion mode.
  • Corrected a bug that prevented the user from importing exported games.

Play Ball!

