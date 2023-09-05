Patch Update V 0.1.16 (Alpha)

Good day everyone! Here is a quick update on the game.

Bugs that were fixed :

Storage crates not opening every time.

Items not saving in cargo holds.

Iron nodes meshes occasionally being invisible.

Can't run after respawning.

Bolts not crafting in crafting bench.

Can't hit enemies without weapon after respawning.

Insulated wire not crafting.

Enemy skeletons de-spawning after getting killed, preventing progress in the game.

These are all of the new fixed bugs for chapter one of Planet Iridium.

I just want to say thank you to everyone that helped bringing these bugs to our attention.

And want to thank everyone for their support so far.