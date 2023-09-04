 Skip to content

Only Down update for 4 September 2023

NEW WORLD: BIG UPDATE

Build 12107082

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We present to your attention a FREE major update (wow!!!). We have added a second world, a new challenging mode and changed the philosophy of trampolines!

You can now choose between worlds or modes in the game menu. Also, you can enter the second world through a portal in the first one

  • Second world map
  • New mode [HARD]
  • New achievements
  • This is the fourth point on the list
  • And this is the fifth!!!

Attention! The second world is more demanding in your computer, if you have a weak PC - lower the graphics settings

