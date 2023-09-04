NEW WORLD: BIG UPDATE

Hello everyone! We present to your attention a FREE major update (wow!!!). We have added a second world, a new challenging mode and changed the philosophy of trampolines!

You can now choose between worlds or modes in the game menu. Also, you can enter the second world through a portal in the first one

Second world map

New mode [HARD]

New achievements

This is the fourth point on the list

And this is the fifth!!!

Attention! The second world is more demanding in your computer, if you have a weak PC - lower the graphics settings