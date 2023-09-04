Hey! We have had a suggestions channel in our discord server for a long time, and have been adding stuff from there throughout development. But, today we're adding some level suggestions that people have had recently. Probably the last level additions in a while, except for 217 which we have yet to put in and will probably be in the next update.

Level 422

A long hallway level, with ornate carpet and wallpaper. The level loops many times, but has small rooms interspersed randomly along with window entities. There's a smiler near the end of the level, and a door that leads to level 23. This level was written (and suggested) by @ms.cyrixohhh on discord. Thanks!

Level 163

The level starts on an elevator going straight up, and after a short ride you reach the top. The top itself is very purple and glowy, it has many high-rise buildings and trees for scenery. There are purple clouds in the distance and a thick fog covering everything. Jump off the buildings to enter level 11. Suggested by @niflheim on discord, as with the next two.

Level 250

Level 250 is a field of sorts, although quite bumpy. It has a lot of plant life in the way of ferns and dense grass in parts. There are two stars overlooking the level, with pulsating interiors. There's a ray of light cast by one of the stars that leads to level 39.

The mountain village

This creepy dark level is strangely peaceful. The entire level takes place in a valley, with a smaller bowl in the middle. The player spawn is at the outskirts of the bowl, and up a small hill is a house with almond water. In the middle of the bowl is another house with a neat thing inside (I'll let you guys find out what I'm talking about!) and a secret shotgun. Following the lamps, it leads to a road, and then off into a cabin to exit. There's also an expansive field outside the bowl.

Level 0 map edits

The exits to level 2 and 3 have been turned into level 1 exits. A vent has also been unblocked allowing instant passageway into the maze-like part of the level without having to go around.