Features:
- Added New Region [ESCAPISM]
- Added New Stroops & a Mech
- Added New NPC [DEMON]
- Added New Plugin [DL]
- Added STATS screen
- Added New Buying Drones page
- Added Sat Multiplier after buying drones
- Added Resolution Changer
- Added Page Shortcuts
- Added Multiplier UI on back of Sat count
Changes:
- Greatly simplified menu UI and replaced with everything being accessed from database
- Easier gameplay conveyance while shifting entirely to them being audible - to know what to do and when
- All Satellites & Data have been completely rebalanced
- Visit specific countries after completing a region in database to max easier
- Removed Signal Cap & Max cap fall off
- Removed previous Buying Drone feature
- RF is now only on snare of a song by pressing space 15 times
- A lot of bugs i forgor
Fixes:
- No longer is there an inconsistency when typing on database
- Y/N now show on a very unique instance of restarting ES intro that didn't before
- The final country effect is back
- Database lighting adjusted
