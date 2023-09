Share · View all patches · Build 12106945 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 19:09:33 UTC by Wendy

A minor update for Luminous Skies: The Pilgrimage. One new memory has been added to the Scrapbook in the Journal inventory. This memory has no prerequisites and can be accessed at the start of the game.

Additional Patch Note: Fixed skill that was incorrectly recharging the caster's technique points. [LS:ASA Lite, LS:ASA Optimization DLC]

We hope you are enjoying the game and have a great day.