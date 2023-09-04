 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 4 September 2023

0.9.2a changelist

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Triggering events like unlocking a door or disabling a forcefield will now create a map marker
  • Player markers can now only be placed in visited rooms
  • Player markers will now visualize the path (similar to dropship path during meltdown)
  • Dropship path will now trigger for all mission types
  • Improved network interpolation for mines
  • Secrets now contain better pickups
  • Reduced Fuel pickup spawn rate
  • Fixed dropship marker being visible after dropship launch
  • Fixed some incorrect multiplayer behaviours for map markers
  • Fixed a bug that could cause incorrect mine physics to be applied for clients

