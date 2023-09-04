- Triggering events like unlocking a door or disabling a forcefield will now create a map marker
- Player markers can now only be placed in visited rooms
- Player markers will now visualize the path (similar to dropship path during meltdown)
- Dropship path will now trigger for all mission types
- Improved network interpolation for mines
- Secrets now contain better pickups
- Reduced Fuel pickup spawn rate
- Fixed dropship marker being visible after dropship launch
- Fixed some incorrect multiplayer behaviours for map markers
- Fixed a bug that could cause incorrect mine physics to be applied for clients
Desecrators update for 4 September 2023
0.9.2a changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Desecrators Content Depot 1311571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update