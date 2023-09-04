-Option to toggle volumetric fog on/off (off by default, high gpu usage)
-Vsync toggle bug fix (forced on during launch & didn't update always)
-Fixed bug where options wouldn't set up correctly until the options were opened
-Nerfed bots melee
-Total player count shown on the server browser (affected by the search filters)
-Customization unlocking animation
The Riflemen update for 4 September 2023
Patch 1.021
