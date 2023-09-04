 Skip to content

Energy Collector update for 4 September 2023

Free Demo for Energy Collector is OUT NOW!

Energy Collector demo is out now!


The game can be tried out for free via the official Demo that is available now!

The following limitations apply to the Demo:

  • A time limit, after which the save can be reset. If not reset, the progress carries over to the main game.
  • Lower max level.
  • No prestige.
  • No leaderboards.
  • The maximum field that can be reaches is the Archipelago.
Check out the demo by visiting the game's Steam page:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2017540/Energy_Collector/

Check out the official Discord server for the game: https://discord.gg/62FCUKa5G3.
Come hangout and discuss the game!

