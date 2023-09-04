extreamly glad to say i added controller support. it wasnt easy.
here is a list of all the recent changes:
- seamless controller support
- enemy hp -20%
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
extreamly glad to say i added controller support. it wasnt easy.
here is a list of all the recent changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update