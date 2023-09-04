 Skip to content

King Krieg update for 4 September 2023

controller support

Build 12106797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

extreamly glad to say i added controller support. it wasnt easy.
here is a list of all the recent changes:

  • seamless controller support
  • enemy hp -20%

