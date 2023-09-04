 Skip to content

Aggregator Elevator System update for 4 September 2023

Patch#4 Bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Visual bug fixes in the block types of negator,xy adder and distance block.
  • Fixed the bug where sometimes level like 21 self negates into having 0 signals
  • Added a minor credits sequence when finishing the final level instead of just normally going back to the level selection.
  • Fixed a bug where final set of symbols show up as octopus in the gameplay screen.

