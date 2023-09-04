 Skip to content

Parts Unknown update for 4 September 2023

Online Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12106605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added more moves to the online fighting we are working with artists to add more fighting styles, artwork, and music to the game. Unknown Beach will be available soon.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
  • Loading history…
