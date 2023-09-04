Added more moves to the online fighting we are working with artists to add more fighting styles, artwork, and music to the game. Unknown Beach will be available soon.
Parts Unknown update for 4 September 2023
Online Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update