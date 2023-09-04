Share · View all patches · Build 12106599 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 17:09:28 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Heretics, are you ready to leave your mark in hell? 🔥

Calling all artists, both sinners and saints! Are you ready to unleash your creativity in the depths of Heretic's Fork?

We're excited to announce our first-ever Heretic's Fork Art Event! Draw your favorite characters, scenes, or anything that captures the essence of our dark and twisted world with your special touch on it.

🏆 Prizes 🏆

🥇 Grand Prize: Your artwork featured in the game credits forever… And ever… and ever…!

🥈 Top 10: Receive a FREE key to Heretic's Fork!

Here's how to join the madness:

Create your Heretic's Fork-inspired artwork, we have a media kit with some useful content to get inspiration from, here is the link to it!

Share it on your social media with #HereticsArtEvent.

Tag and follow us (@play_heretics) so we can find your masterpiece!

Our jury (us) will choose the winning artwork, so make it as wicked as you can! The deadline for submissions is September 13th!

Where sin breeds, terror follows, and the abyss consumes all light.

Don’t forget to Follow our other Socials :

🔱 Twitter: https://twitter.com/play_heretics

🔥 Discord: https://discord.com/invite/N4y2sGBm7x

🖤 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/play_heretics

😈 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@play_heretics