Holua's Arcades update for 4 September 2023

COLDFIX 0.2.0

4 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

COLDFIX 0.2.0 JUST RELEASED

Bugfixes :

  • Coins and arcade coins have different graphics so as not to confuse them
  • Alerts appear when the player runs out of coin or tokens
  • Fixed the fire circle collisions in Crescent Moon
  • Fixed yellow ninja collisions in Heist of the Ninja
  • Fixed overlapping text in Peng Peng's menu
  • Fixed Trophies not syncing issue
  • Fixed tricks not being given correctly
  • Fixed the bartender disrespecting some menu choices
  • New exit sign for the demo level
  • Fixed minor issues in the demo level

