COLDFIX 0.2.0 JUST RELEASED
Bugfixes :
- Coins and arcade coins have different graphics so as not to confuse them
- Alerts appear when the player runs out of coin or tokens
- Fixed the fire circle collisions in Crescent Moon
- Fixed yellow ninja collisions in Heist of the Ninja
- Fixed overlapping text in Peng Peng's menu
- Fixed Trophies not syncing issue
- Fixed tricks not being given correctly
- Fixed the bartender disrespecting some menu choices
- New exit sign for the demo level
- Fixed minor issues in the demo level
Changed files in this update