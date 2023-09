Share · View all patches · Build 12106555 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello all,

Today we have a small patch that includes a flash light, and some minor tweaks

Added a new flash light

Player shadows can now be toggled on and off in the video menu

Increased FOV range

Please let us know what you think of the changes and tweaks.

-FBS Team