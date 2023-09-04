v1.5.3 Build Notes

Today's patch adds ricocheting projectiles, which are now supported by some NPC bosses. Wizards also have a new spell which utilizes this feature. We'll be adding it to more abilities in the future.
NPCs
- Barbarian Witch-Doctors and Liches now have ricocheting projectile attacks.
Skills and Abilities
- Wizards (Mage) now gain access to train the Chain Lightning spell at level 12. It requires the Lightning spell to have been trained previously. This new spell is a projectile attack which will launch three multiple bolts, which can ricochet off of objects, and can damage multiple targets before they consumes themselves. This can be used to fire three shots around objects, or to fire into crowds where it can bounce many times. Each additional skill rank adds an additional bolt.
