Gladiator Guild Manager update for 4 September 2023

Hotfix v0.925

Hotfix v0.925
4 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rhino used to get quirks that required defense (Block, Dodge) and since he does not have defense action that was useless. Now he does not receive those quirks anymore.

Crossbowman - used to go inti melee fights. Now he stays behind like other ranged units.

Druid - Small balance adjustment so intelligence is more important for her to heal ability.

Venomous Mortal - Increasing Area of Effect radius was not possible. Now fixed. Also his main stat was set to Strength by mistake. Now it’s intelligence.

Minor bug fixes.
We're still trying to track a game freeze bug that some people reported. If you're one of the people with this bug and want to assist us you can do so by posting more info or even better a video of freeze happening at bug reports forum: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1043260/discussions/0/4477133359544527909/?ctp=27

Also opening the debug console with Shift+F3 while recording would help. Thank you!

