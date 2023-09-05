Patch 1.0.1.9

Hello Rulers,

Here is a new update for Lakeburg Legacies! We are bringing a lot of bug fixing thanks to the reports you made both on Steam and Discord.

As you may have heard, a Patch 1.1 is planned to be released in the following weeks. This update will bring to life a lot of features based upon your requests and things we have identified internally. We cannot tell you much right now but amongst the several additions to the game, with the Patch 1.1 you'll be able to have Multiple Saves!

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug that made taxes affect the Morale of all villagers, instead of affecting only the villagers of the selected class.

Fixed several bugs making portraits get mixed up between villagers.

Fixed a bug that made children sometimes get a random hair color, instead of the hair color of one of their parents.

Fixed a bug that made single adults unable to have Romance-type relationships.

Fixed a bug that made the total of workers tracked by the "Let's get to work!" objective go in the negatives. This bug will only be fixed for all future games, sadly current ones will still be affected.

Fixed several bugs affecting the calculation of the production time, including in some cases a miscalculation of the impact of a villager's relationships on their production time.

Fixed a bug that made the mentorship gauge of a youth disappear even though they could still improve their stats.

Fixed a bug that prevented teenagers from getting a new identity trait.

Fixed a bug that made it possible to launch production in the Banquet without spending any resources.

Fixed a bug that filtered villagers by "Necessary actions" even when the corresponding filter wasn't selected.

The notification on the Barter button is now correctly displayed when loading a save.

In the Options pop-up, the shortcut to open the Couples menu is now correctly displaying F instead of T.

The House summary interface can no longer appear above the Options pop-up.

Improving the Recycling upgrade now triggers a sound effect.

An Aspiration tooltip no longer appears when hovering the empty Aspiration slot on a baby's character sheet.

The icons for the Bothered, Disappointed and Disinherited traits now have the correct shape.

Fixed the value of traits affecting the service gauges, which in some cases were giving a malus instead of a bonus, and vice versa.

Fixed some minor bugs on events.

Fixed some small visual issues.

QOL

The Morale tooltip has been improved to make it easier to understand. Traits distributing Morale no longer do it on a permanent basis, but rather in a recurring way.

In buildings, a new filter now allows you to directly display all villagers (employed and unemployed) at once, ranked by their ⭐ Potential for the job.

Villagers working a job that fits their Aspiration's corresponding skills can now earn Morale from their Aspiration trait.

BALANCING

Morale & Life expectancy

Decreased the malus of traits distributed by the four service gauges. Villagers affected by these traits will now lose less Life Expectancy and Morale, among other changes.

Villagers now have a higher Morale on average.

Events

The Drink or dare event has been simplified to give more player agency.

event has been simplified to give more player agency. The Workaholic event now has more chances of being triggered.

Traits

Removed some incompatibilities between traits.

Steam Achievements

Due to the game's recent balancing, some achievements on Steam were nearly impossible to get.

The Dangerous liaisons achievement now unlocks when a married couple has 3 Adultery relationships between them (instead of 5 previously).

achievement now unlocks when a married couple has 3 Adultery relationships between them (instead of 5 previously). The Don Juan achievement now unlocks when one villager shares only Adultery or Lust relationships with at least 3 villagers (instead of 5 previously).

achievement now unlocks when one villager shares only Adultery or Lust relationships with at least 3 villagers (instead of 5 previously). The Demographic wave achievement now unlocks after recruiting 35 characters in one game (instead of 50 previously).

Thank you for reading!

