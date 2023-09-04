Introducing Path Tracing Mode in Update 1.3.0: A Revolution in Game Lighting

Hello everyone,

We are thrilled to announce the all-new Update 1.3.0! This update represents a significant milestone for Desordre, offering you an unprecedented visually stunning gaming experience like never before.

What’s New in 1.3.0 ?

Path Tracing: Experience the game world like you've never seen it, thanks to our brand-new Path Tracing technology for visual rendering.

General Lighting Improvements: Shadows and brightness have been reworked across the board for unmatched immersion.

Artistic Rework of Chapter 2: Rooms 11 to 16 now feature completely revised artistic direction, making each moment even more memorable.

Path Tracing Mode

Path Tracing offers a significant improvement over our previous lighting techniques. It provides a more consistent and unified way to simulate light, shadow, and reflection in the game. While it's not quite reality-level, it is a big step up from traditional methods.

Powered by RESTIR Global Illumination and RESTIR Direct Illumination, this feature offers an enhanced lighting model that brings a new level of depth and vibrancy to the game. You'll see more nuanced shadows, improved light distribution, and a richer overall visual experience.

To enable this feature, navigate to your Settings menu, click on Graphics, and select the "Path Tracing" option. Note that a high-end GPU is recommended to fully enjoy this advanced lighting technology.

📝 Important Note: To achieve smooth gameplay with Path Tracing enabled, it is highly recommended to also use frame generation and upscaling features available in the settings.





Refined Shadow and Visual Enhancements

In Update 1.3.0, the projection of shadows has been artistically reimagined to create not only a more realistic but also a visually pleasing environment. Adjustments have been made to the shadow values and their placement across all levels, to offer an enhanced visual experience that harmonizes well with real-world lighting behavior. This contributes to a more captivating visual journey, whether you're using the Lumen lighting system or have enabled the new Path Tracing feature.

A significant portion of the effort has been directed towards a comprehensive visual rework for rooms 11 to 16. This artistic revision is not just an aesthetic upgrade; it is an essential part of harmonizing the visual language of the game. The changes go beyond mere visual tweaks, enhancing the environmental storytelling and creating a seamless blend with the already established aesthetics of the other rooms. This carefully curated revamp contributes to a richer, more cohesive experience for players, offering both improved visual balance and a refined atmosphere that better serves the narrative and gameplay.





Known Issues and Path Tracing Preview

As excited as I am about this update, it's important to note that the Path Tracing feature is currently in a "preview" state. While it brings incredible visual fidelity, there are some limitations and known issues:

The particles from portals are not currently visible in reflections due to both bugs and performance considerations.

FSR 2 is experiencing issues and has been temporarily replaced with TSR.

It is strongly recommended to use Frame Generation along with Upscaling for a smoother gameplay experience when using Path Tracing.

Thank you for your ongoing support and enthusiasm for the game. I'm thrilled to bring these new features and improvements in the 1.3.0 update. Your feedback is invaluable, especially as the Path Tracing mode is in its preview stage. I look forward to hearing your thoughts and seeing your reactions to the revamped visuals and gameplay enhancements. Stay tuned for more updates and happy gaming!