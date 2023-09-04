- fixed rare combat start problem involving multiple different quest and combat dialogs
Kingsblood update for 4 September 2023
v1.1.1 - Small bugfix version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1515021 Depot 1515021
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1515022 Depot 1515022
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update