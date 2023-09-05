Playtest Update 1.0.12
🛠️ Major Improvements
- Implemented port’s Worldmap
🔨 Minor Improvements
- Implement localization keys for location texts in dialogues
- Implement achievement localization keys
- Battle ai avoidance will try not to get too close to engaged enemy while avoiding
- Implement ships name localization and now available in Chinese language
🐞 Bug fixes
- Fix Year and month are not localized
- Fix Officers earn exp strings are not fully translated
- Fix localized issue in ship part hover panel
- Fix localized issue in tutorial ship editor
- Fix selling ship condition in merchant panel
- Fix manual cruising setting old destination causing unable to cruise
- Properly cleanup voyage state when player do Port-landing or Harvest action
