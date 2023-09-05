 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift Playtest update for 5 September 2023

Playtest Update 1.0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 12106099 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Playtest Update 1.0.12

🛠️ Major Improvements

  • Implemented port’s Worldmap

🔨 Minor Improvements

  • Implement localization keys for location texts in dialogues
  • Implement achievement localization keys
  • Battle ai avoidance will try not to get too close to engaged enemy while avoiding
  • Implement ships name localization and now available in Chinese language

🐞 Bug fixes

  • Fix Year and month are not localized
  • Fix Officers earn exp strings are not fully translated
  • Fix localized issue in ship part hover panel
  • Fix localized issue in tutorial ship editor
  • Fix selling ship condition in merchant panel
  • Fix manual cruising setting old destination causing unable to cruise
  • Properly cleanup voyage state when player do Port-landing or Harvest action

Changed files in this update

Airship Academy Playtest Content Depot 1625041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link