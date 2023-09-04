September 4th Hotfix :
**
Bug Fixes:**
- Fixed a bug where the player could still control the character to walk around when camping.
- Fixed some UI issues related to the arena.
- Fixed some localization error.
- Fixed a bug where the goods of the Alchemy Merchant and the Material Merchant in Green Town were swapped.
- Fixed a bug where Brea would incorrectly display a letter delivery quest (originally planned to be added in a future update).
- Fixed a bug where individual beds in Brea would cause players to get stuck in the bed after interaction.
- Fixed a bug where the screen in some cave scenes would display incorrectly.
- Fixed a bug where players were traveling at an incorrect speed on the world map (the weight penalty was not being applied correctly).
- Fixed a bug where the fog of war effect on the world map was incorrect.
- Fixed a bug where the fog of war was displayed incorrectly on the minimap.
- Fixed a bug where some of the game's low-level weapons had too high a numerical bonus.
Optimizations:
- Added a split right-click option to the item box on the item bar
- Optimized the ground mapping and vegetation distribution in Briar.
Changed files in this update