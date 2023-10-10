Galactic Trade Update

Howdy clones!
It’s time for Galactic Trade! With this update we’ve added systems to allow you to upgrade your ship with cargo facilities so you can engage in galactic trading at spaceports. Buy a trading licence, upgrade your ship and trade to earn galactic credits. Perhaps you can find some rare items in deep space?
We’ve also given the spaceports a nice bit of polish and improved the hologram shaders, as well as adding in the crew quarters on the mothership (still work in progress), and adding minis to collect and play with. Unlock new minis by killing enemies.
Full Changelist:
Added Galactic Trade system
Added trade related ship upgrades
Added trading licence, available for purchase
Updated space-ports, added galactic trade terminals
Added galactic trade consoles to bridge
Opened up crew quarters, still WIP
Added galactic trade consoles to crew quarters
Improved hologram shaders
General space-port polish
Added minifigs - kill enemies to unlock
The usual bugfixes and polish
Changed files in this update