Galactic Trade Update

Howdy clones!

It’s time for Galactic Trade! With this update we’ve added systems to allow you to upgrade your ship with cargo facilities so you can engage in galactic trading at spaceports. Buy a trading licence, upgrade your ship and trade to earn galactic credits. Perhaps you can find some rare items in deep space?

We’ve also given the spaceports a nice bit of polish and improved the hologram shaders, as well as adding in the crew quarters on the mothership (still work in progress), and adding minis to collect and play with. Unlock new minis by killing enemies.

Full Changelist:

Added Galactic Trade system

Added trade related ship upgrades

Added trading licence, available for purchase

Updated space-ports, added galactic trade terminals

Added galactic trade consoles to bridge

Opened up crew quarters, still WIP

Added galactic trade consoles to crew quarters

Improved hologram shaders

General space-port polish

Added minifigs - kill enemies to unlock

The usual bugfixes and polish