🚨🔥TOURNAMENT UPDATE 🚨🔥

🚨🔥While our Dev team is hard at work to make it the upcoming weekend epic & unforgettable, we're ready to unveil the NEW TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE! BOTH Stages 2 and 3 are happening this weekend, kicking off on Friday's playtime:

📅 Friday, Sept 8 - Playtime

📅 Saturday, Sept 9 - Stage 2

📅 Sunday, Sept 10 - Stage 3

We've got special bonuses lined up for Friday's playtime for you to unlock your Passes quickly!🚀 Check out the full updated schedule HERE 👉https://link.medium.com/ril8ELs1OCb. On Friday, we'll drop a dev update detailing all the fixes that will be included in the final build.💥

As usual, thank you for your unwavering support, guys: you truly are the BEST community EVER!🔥Stay tuned for updates!