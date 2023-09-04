Patch v3.0.2

Got another patch released for v3!

I'm still hunting down some hard-to-reproduce bugs. If you happen to encounter anything that doesn't seem right, please let me know here on Steam or even better, on the DINO MERCS discord server! The more details you can share, the better! Thanks in advance :)

Here's what was changed and fixed:

New: Add option to Retreat from standard (non-Merc Killer) combat encounters - no rewards gained if you retreat

Bugfix: Fix Character Unlocks - T.Rex/Triceratops

Bugfix: Fix issue where if enemy has the first turn due to higher speed, the round would end after their turn finishes. Now rounds are always 2 turns

Bugfix: Hide "unreleased" stat STL from stat section

Bugfix: fix enemy CHOMP card, card effects were reversed

Bugfix: fix uncommon attack card negative effect modifiers

Upcoming:

I'm going to be reworking how Card Slots work

More bug fixes

Thinking through a better way to do events/lore/narrative

Thanks everyone for playing DINO MERCS and being a part of this Early Access journey. I've got lots of things in the works, excited to share it with y'all.