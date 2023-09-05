Stone Age: Digital Edition update 1.0.5 is here!

Stone Age was a time of discovery! The situation could change with a single storm that would give our ancestors the fire they needed. (Of course, before they learned how to make fire themselves!) We would like to show you the constant change of the Stone Age by releasing a new update! Check out what changed:

[Fix] The Incorrect tool multiplier value from 2 cards has been corrected.

A tool strategy just got a little less powerful - as intended by the boardgame rules! :)

[Fix] Popup informing about "No rooms found" has been fixed.

[Fix] Fixed some visual bugs in the final scoring window.

[Fix] Fixed live scoring in online games.

[Fix] Issues of unwanted text and message wrapping have been fixed.

[Fix] Descriptions of cards have been fixed.

[Fix] Issues causing the locations in 2nd round to be hard to click on have been fixed.

[Fix] The Issue with clicking the confirm button after confirming the feeding phase has been fixed.

[Fix] Confirm and back button have been improved.

That is all for today! Expect more updates shortly! :) Let us know what you think of the game through the comment section or the feedback feature! (an envelope icon)