Update, Version 20230904



English

############Content################

[Dialogs]Added a new function during the dialog. If you press both the shift key and a confirm key (space/enter/left mouse button), you can now fast-forward dialogs.

[Dialogs]Added a tips window during dialogs to display the hotkeys to use the text-to-speech and the hotkeys to fast forward.

[Menu]Added a dialogue log in the Archive option.

#######System##################

[Dialog]Added a modified copy of the core_of_draw function from Windows_Message to the super class Windows_Base so that other children of Windows_Base can also take advantage of this function.

[Dialog] Set up data structures in $game_party to keep a dialog log.

[Dialog]Added code in Windows_Message to update the dialog log in $game_party.

简体中文

############Content################

【对话】加入了一个新的功能。现在当你同时按下Shift键和一个确认键（空格/回车/鼠标左键等），你可以快速跳过对话。

【对话】在对话界面加入了一个提示快捷键的窗口，包含了文字转语音的快捷键和快速跳过对话的快捷键。

【菜单】在菜单中的【档案】选项中加入了查看对话日志的功能。

#######System##################

【对话】在超级类Windows_Base 加入了一个类似于Windows_Message 中的改造版本的core_of_draw函数。从而允许所有Windows_Base 的继承者都可以使用这个函数的一些功能。

【对话】在 $game_party中加入了一个数据结构用来记录历史对话记录。

【对话】在Windows_Message 类中加入了触发更新 $game_party的对话记录的代码。

