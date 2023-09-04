Broken Arrow and Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance will be at WASD x IGN

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Will you be anywhere around London between September 14th to 16th? Then you might want to mark this on your calendar.

Slitherine is coming to WASD, bringing two of its most anticipated real-time strategy games: Broken Arrow and Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance. You will have the chance to experience the games first hand, meet our staff and offer your valuable feedback.

Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow is the highly anticipated real-time strategy game pinning the United States against Russia in a fictional conflict set in the contemporary era.

At WASD you will get the chance to play the latest version of the game in an exciting single player mission.

Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance is a gritty RTS that puts you in the middle of the Future Wars between humanity and Legion's synthetic intelligent machine network.

You'll have the chance to play through a few missions from the early stages of the single-player campaign at WASD.

📅 WASD X IGN 2023

Date: 14th - 16th September 2023

Location: Truman Brewery London

More information on the games:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1604270/Broken_Arrow/ https://store.steampowered.com/app/1839950/Terminator_Dark_Fate__Defiance/