Previous patch included a couple of images that were showcased in the full game. Unclear how these bled into "Summerset," but these have been removed.
Garden of Roses: Summerset update for 4 September 2023
Fixed Bug with Spoiler Images
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update