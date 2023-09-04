 Skip to content

Garden of Roses: Summerset update for 4 September 2023

Fixed Bug with Spoiler Images

Share · View all patches · Build 12105866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Previous patch included a couple of images that were showcased in the full game. Unclear how these bled into "Summerset," but these have been removed.

