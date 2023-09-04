 Skip to content

Rebirth evolution update for 4 September 2023

9.4更新

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新
1.修复优化击退条件。
2.解决区域名称显示不全的bug。
3.击倒修改为不可累加。
3.修复重复读档导致的炮击过多。
4.修复绿色烟雾不消失bug。
5.优化战场性能。

bug反馈与攻略交流请加Q群：836093506。

