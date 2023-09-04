更新
1.修复优化击退条件。
2.解决区域名称显示不全的bug。
3.击倒修改为不可累加。
3.修复重复读档导致的炮击过多。
4.修复绿色烟雾不消失bug。
5.优化战场性能。
bug反馈与攻略交流请加Q群：836093506。
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
更新
1.修复优化击退条件。
2.解决区域名称显示不全的bug。
3.击倒修改为不可累加。
3.修复重复读档导致的炮击过多。
4.修复绿色烟雾不消失bug。
5.优化战场性能。
bug反馈与攻略交流请加Q群：836093506。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update