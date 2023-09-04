 Skip to content

Small Kingdoms Prologue update for 4 September 2023

Small Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

We've just released a small update with a few fixes

  • Fixed an issue with getting stuck at the start and not loading into the main menu
  • Right-click drag scrolling speed adjusted based on Camera Speed setting in Options
  • Screen no longer snaps to cities when clicking on them
  • Mouse-over pop-ups are now more responsive
  • Mouse-over pop-up for units in the unit training window shows required building (if any)
  • Mouse-over pop-up for buildings in the building construction window shows units trained (if any)
  • Fixed an issue where an unused flag placement feature would pop up depending on buttons pressed

If you encounter any bugs or problems, let us know so we can fix them

