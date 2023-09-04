Share · View all patches · Build 12105821 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 15:09:37 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

We've just released a small update with a few fixes

Fixed an issue with getting stuck at the start and not loading into the main menu

Right-click drag scrolling speed adjusted based on Camera Speed setting in Options

Screen no longer snaps to cities when clicking on them

Mouse-over pop-ups are now more responsive

Mouse-over pop-up for units in the unit training window shows required building (if any)

Mouse-over pop-up for buildings in the building construction window shows units trained (if any)

Fixed an issue where an unused flag placement feature would pop up depending on buttons pressed

If you encounter any bugs or problems, let us know so we can fix them