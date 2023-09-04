Unleash Unique Powers with Enhanced Characters
No two heroes fight alike! Each playable character now comes with their own set of unique traits and abilities. Unleash your inner warrior with unprecedented tactical depth.
UI Revamps for a Seamless Experience
- "New game" screen reworked
- Pause screen reworked: updated UI, joystick support, quick settings (possibility to change sound and music volume)
- Credits page returned and reworked
Turn Up the Volume: New Tunes Have Arrived
Get ready to rock your battles with brand-new soundtracks from the audaciously talented band "Deth Rate a Politics." Immerse yourself in each mission as these electrifying tunes elevate your gaming experience to a whole new level of awesomeness.
Don't just play — feel the music, feel the action!
Smoothing the Edges: Bugfixes & Minor Improvements
Attention to detail can make or break an immersive gaming experience, and we're all about the details. This update focuses on smoothing out the rough edges—whether it's optimizing localization for better accessibility or resolving gameplay glitches. Below you'll find a curated list of tweaks and fixes aimed at providing a more seamless journey.
- Added missing title and voice localizations for power-ups
- Bugfix: Removed pitch randomization from power-up voicing
- Bugfix: Fixed shooting via joystick while paused
- Bugfix: "Claim reward" button restored to besiary pages
- Bugfix: Locked joystick controls at start of tutorial
- Bugfix: Added missing button press sounds on bestiary page when using controller
- Localization fixes in Ukrainian, German, and Polish
- Possibility to skip intro and tutorial dialogues using a joystick
- Updated to more informative character names
Dive back into the game now and experience all these incredible updates firsthand.
Happy gaming! 🎮
Changed files in this update