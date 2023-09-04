Unleash Unique Powers with Enhanced Characters

No two heroes fight alike! Each playable character now comes with their own set of unique traits and abilities. Unleash your inner warrior with unprecedented tactical depth.

UI Revamps for a Seamless Experience

"New game" screen reworked

Pause screen reworked: updated UI, joystick support, quick settings (possibility to change sound and music volume)

Credits page returned and reworked

Turn Up the Volume: New Tunes Have Arrived

Get ready to rock your battles with brand-new soundtracks from the audaciously talented band "Deth Rate a Politics." Immerse yourself in each mission as these electrifying tunes elevate your gaming experience to a whole new level of awesomeness.

Don't just play — feel the music, feel the action!

Smoothing the Edges: Bugfixes & Minor Improvements

Attention to detail can make or break an immersive gaming experience, and we're all about the details. This update focuses on smoothing out the rough edges—whether it's optimizing localization for better accessibility or resolving gameplay glitches. Below you'll find a curated list of tweaks and fixes aimed at providing a more seamless journey.

Added missing title and voice localizations for power-ups

Bugfix: Removed pitch randomization from power-up voicing

Bugfix: Fixed shooting via joystick while paused

Bugfix: "Claim reward" button restored to besiary pages

Bugfix: Locked joystick controls at start of tutorial

Bugfix: Added missing button press sounds on bestiary page when using controller

Localization fixes in Ukrainian, German, and Polish

Possibility to skip intro and tutorial dialogues using a joystick

Updated to more informative character names

Dive back into the game now and experience all these incredible updates firsthand.

Happy gaming! 🎮