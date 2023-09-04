 Skip to content

Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 4 September 2023

Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.7.0.0b Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New

Added beta-branch of big Ragdoll Physics update. The main branch so far consists of animated characters with one hitbox as before. The new version is still in the process of reworking weapons, traps and optimization for interacting with ragdoll, but it's playable already. Main features in the new version:

  • new ragdoll physics instead of animations (chopping off limbs, hitboxes / colliders for each body part separately, instead of one common one)
  • foot tracking support (1-2 controllers required)
  • new zombie models

Improvements / Changes

  • Improved some VFX/SFX

Fixes

  • Fixed some bugs

