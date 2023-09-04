 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

三界 update for 4 September 2023

v5-1534 changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12105734 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v5-1534 changelog
Adjust the dynamic loading logic steps. Deal with some users of the problem that the terrain disappears after the loading is complete

Modify the server data validation scheme . Strictly judge the variable speed gear, the system time modification. and other unexpected bugs caused by cheating
And the bugs caused by these cheating methods and the problems of the account. will not be within the scope of the fix.

Updated Demon Soul Altar Labyrinth settings.
Updated the twenty-four solar terms system.
Update neural network charm values. Intimacy-related genes. Respond to the player interaction system that will be opened
Updated neural network GPT chat framework. Prepare for later neural network GPT chats

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2442961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link