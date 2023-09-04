v5-1534 changelog

Adjust the dynamic loading logic steps. Deal with some users of the problem that the terrain disappears after the loading is complete

Modify the server data validation scheme . Strictly judge the variable speed gear, the system time modification. and other unexpected bugs caused by cheating

And the bugs caused by these cheating methods and the problems of the account. will not be within the scope of the fix.

Updated Demon Soul Altar Labyrinth settings.

Updated the twenty-four solar terms system.

Update neural network charm values. Intimacy-related genes. Respond to the player interaction system that will be opened

Updated neural network GPT chat framework. Prepare for later neural network GPT chats