- Fixed player being able to shoot through bunker doors
- Fixed a bug where the player could stand inside a turret and shoot others with it
- Players can no longer be damaged when travelling
- Fixed several issues with rain
- Farming collar now spawns correctly
- Fixed issue where fishing compendium quest could not be completed
- Fixed an issue where tents would spawn unintentionally inside other players home area
Longvinter update for 4 September 2023
1.11 hotfix 6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
