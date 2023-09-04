 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 4 September 2023

1.11 hotfix 6

Share · View all patches · Build 12105702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed player being able to shoot through bunker doors
  • Fixed a bug where the player could stand inside a turret and shoot others with it
  • Players can no longer be damaged when travelling
  • Fixed several issues with rain
  • Farming collar now spawns correctly
  • Fixed issue where fishing compendium quest could not be completed
  • Fixed an issue where tents would spawn unintentionally inside other players home area

