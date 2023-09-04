Enhance colony animals (such as elephants, panda, bear, tiger, sarcosuchus, archelon, Onchopristis) animation
Hunt update for 4 September 2023
Enhance colony animals (such as elephant, panda, bear, tiger, etc.) animation
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2332191 Depot 2332191
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update