Added visual indicators for the Fight Club equipment.
Added visual indicators to show when Clients are using Fight Club equipment.
New Sports Need added to clients, which indicates what Sports a Client is interested in using and their Skill Level.
Gym Empire update for 4 September 2023
Fight Club Small Update
