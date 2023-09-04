 Skip to content

Gym Empire update for 4 September 2023

Fight Club Small Update

Added visual indicators for the Fight Club equipment.
Added visual indicators to show when Clients are using Fight Club equipment.
New Sports Need added to clients, which indicates what Sports a Client is interested in using and their Skill Level.

