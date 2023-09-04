Dransik 2.1 - Seasons and Champions Realm

Introducing Pantheon - City of Champions and Champions Realm. This realm will be the home of past season champions and allow all the gameplay of Dransik along with some unique and special game mechanics reserved for past champions.
Key Restrictions
- Past season characters are restricted to Champions Realm
- Current season characters are not allowed on Champions Realm
- The city itself is a no-drop zone and a safe zone
Future Champions Realm Work
- The current implementation is in its infancy in terms of content. As of now, the city of Pantheon has been put together in its initial form allowing banking, merchant activity, and tradeskills.
- Various combat arenas that can be wagered on (individual and guild)
- Combat training and testing areas
- Hunting areas for leveling and items, normal stuff
Issues Fixes
- Elemental stones are consumed when using
Hunting Areas & Balancing
- Hell tuning - lowered respawn rate
- Elder Dragons - a bit easier to hit
- All Bosses (> 80) - a bit easier to hit, and a bit harder to hit you
- Balrons - a bit easier to hit, and increased rune drop rates
- Demons - a bit slower, and increased rune drop rates
- Hell Spawn - a bit easier to hit, and increased rune drop rates
- Ice Devil - a bit easier to hit, a bit slower, and added rune drops
- Void Patriarch - a bit easier to hit
- Werewolfs - a bit easier to hit, a bit slower
- Void Zealots - a bit easier to hit, a bit slower
- Weeping Winter - a bit easier to hit, a bit slower
- Red, Green, and Dragons - easier to hit and a tad slower
- Ice Dragon - easier to hit and a bit faster
- Phantom Spirit - a bit easier to hit, and a bit slower
- Banished Knight - a bit easier to hit
- Floating Monstrosity - a bit easier to hit
- Rabid Snow Wolf - easier to hit, faster
Changed files in this update