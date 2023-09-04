Dransik 2.1 - Seasons and Champions Realm

Introducing Pantheon - City of Champions and Champions Realm. This realm will be the home of past season champions and allow all the gameplay of Dransik along with some unique and special game mechanics reserved for past champions.

Key Restrictions

Past season characters are restricted to Champions Realm

Current season characters are not allowed on Champions Realm

The city itself is a no-drop zone and a safe zone

Future Champions Realm Work

The current implementation is in its infancy in terms of content. As of now, the city of Pantheon has been put together in its initial form allowing banking, merchant activity, and tradeskills.

Various combat arenas that can be wagered on (individual and guild)

Combat training and testing areas

Hunting areas for leveling and items, normal stuff

Issues Fixes

Elemental stones are consumed when using

Hunting Areas & Balancing