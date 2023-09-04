Update 1.46: Campaign mode, weather overhaul...

Dear Operators,

I'm thrilled to announce the release of Update 1.46, the culmination of several months of relentless effort. This rollout includes major enhancements that I'm eager to share with you.

Campaign Mode

The long-awaited moment has finally arrived! It's with great pleasure that I introduce the "Campaign" mode. In this saga titled "Serpent's Whisper", you will confront the insurgent group "New World". Having secured substantial financial backing, this group has orchestrated a series of devastating attacks, instilling unprecedented terror on a global scale. Every decision will be pivotal, as the loss of an operator will be permanent throughout the campaign's duration.

The first installment will thrust you right into the heart of the action, while the second will be available in a few months to round off this immersive experience. Once the second part is concluded, you'll have the opportunity to tackle the entire campaign. Remember: the loss of an operator is irreversible.

Various missions and six difficulty levels await. Whether you prefer a smooth progression or seek genuine challenges, there's something for everyone.







Weather System Overhaul

I'm pleased to announce a comprehensive revamp of the weather and lighting system.

The rendering of the sky and clouds has been thoroughly reworked. Whether it's a dazzling sunset or an overcast sky, each game map now benefits from a photorealistic render.

Moreover, the meteorological system has been entirely reimagined. You can now marvel at the falling rain, lightning streaking across the sky, or snowflakes drifting down. These renewed weather conditions will enhance your in-game immersion.







Four-tube Night Vision Goggles Simulation

I'm also excited to introduce a significant enhancement for your nighttime operations: the simulation of four-tube night vision goggles. This tool will grant you a wider and more detailed field of view in night mode. I've devoted substantial effort to refining the visual output of this feature and eagerly await your feedback.

Gameplay Enhancements

Numerous functionalities have been improved and rectified to provide an even more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience, including adjustments to the player's camera, the ability to control a hostage, refined AI, and much more.

New Customization Options

In response to many player requests, I've expanded the customization possibilities. For instance, you can now mix and match various head accessories for each operator, like adding a hood and a helmet to a female character. Simply activate this feature from the main game menu

What's Next?

Future updates will, of course, add Part 2 of the campaign, along with new content.

First off, the ability to craft your own campaigns directly within the game and share them with the community. You can design as many missions as you wish and script your own narratives.

Furthermore, new content will emerge: 3 new maps, new weapons, and much more...

I look forward to your feedback on all these novelties.

Best regards,

Helios

PATCHNOTE

FEATURED

**- Addition: Campaign mode

Addition: Campaign - Serpent's Whisper (part 1)

Addition: New weather

Addition: Four-Tube Night Vision Goggles Simulation

Addition: Simulation of the satellite trajectory orbiting the earth from the squad to the mission location**

GAMEPLAY

**- Addition: New camera movements when the player moves in first-person view

Addition: New camera movements when the player moves in third-person view

Addition: Awards campaign

Addition: Option to add new accessories for the face and head offering new customization possibilities (note, these accessories are not all compatible with other accessories)

Addition: Player can control hostage rescued or enemy captured

Addition: Button "ALL" in insertion menu

- Improvement: Recoil system of firearms

- Improvement: Recoil system of firearms Improvement: Movement of the crouched character in first-person view**

Improvement: Soldiers optimization

Improvement: Night vision goggles remain on the operator's helmet even if the mission takes place during the day

Improvement: Position of magnifying sights on many firearms

Improvement: Adjustment of the zoom power of magnifying sights

Improvement: The firearms "ArK-M" and "ArK-49" are now chambered in 7.62 × 39 mm M43

Improvement: The player-controlled operator's infrared strobe now appears when the player uses a secondary character (drone, dog...)

Improvement: An underwater insertion has been replaced by a helicopter insertion on the "The Gabriel" map

Improvement: Loading optimization about squad editor

Improvement: Loading optimization about preset operator

Fix: "ALL" button did not select all members, including captured enemies and hostages, during "Quick Orders" mode

Fix: List of soldiers in the "Switch Operator" menu might not have displayed the operators in the correct order

Fix: Debriefing data error after a failed mission in "RECON" game mode

Fix: Interaction errors in terms of distance of player

Fix: Error that allowed the player to reload their weapon while it was in its holster

Fix: Some objects on the roof of the airport buildings were not invisible when "Battle plan" mode was activated

Fix: The position of the firearm might not have been correct when the player was lying down and had chosen to hold the weapon at an angle

Fix: Some undesirable blur effects of the character's arms in first-person view depending on the movement made

Fix: The player could change the position of the weapon while lying down

Fix: The launch cinematic did not proceed to the main menu once it was finished

Fix: Number of hostages saved was not counted at the end of the mission if only one operator was still alive

Fix: Random airstrike in "War" mode might spawn at wrong location

Fix: Some errors of enemy spawn with "Secure" task

Fix: Some navigation errors of battle plan

Fix: Binoculars cannot spot enemy if player doesn't use firearm

Fix: Location error of some assets in "Ancient ruins" map

Fix: Some logic spawn errors

Fix: Numerous pathfinding errors

AI:

**- Improvement: Optimization

Improvement: Obstacle-crossing system

Improvement: Operator copy weapon position of his squad leader

Improvement: Combat behavior**

Fix: An operator might not attack an enemy correctly depending on their rotation

Fix: Several errors that couldn't overcome obstacles when it was stuck

RENDERING

**- Overhaul: Rendering of the sky

Overhaul: Rendering of the clouds

Overhaul: Rendering of weather conditions

Overhaul: Rendering of sunlight and moonlight on each map

Overhaul: Rendering of the colorimetry of each map

Overhaul: Rendering of weather effects for each type of weather (rain, fog, snow...)

Overhaul: Rendering of Rain VFX

Overhaul: Rendering of Snow VFX

Overhaul: Rendering of Thunderstorm VFX

Addition: New main menu level**

Addition: Graphics option - Weather quality

Addition: The soldier chosen for the "Prisoner of War" game mode has specific clothing consistent with the mission

Improvement: Light propagation distance through fog

Improvement: Light propagation power

Improvement: Rendering of directional security lights (especially on towers)

Improvement: Deployment cinematic

Improvement: HALO insertion cinematic

Improvement: Helicopter insertion cinematic

Improvement: Thermal vision

Improvement: Volume of the fire sound during the destruction of a weapons cache

Improvement: Adjustment of green and white colors for night vision goggles

Fix: Blur effects of arms in first-person view

Fix: Animations and positions of the left hand on a firearm in first-person view

Fix: IR strobe could be always displayed in battle plan mode

Fix: A platform that was only visible in "battle plan" mode was still partly visible in some airport buildings

Removal: "EATech 256 a66 with G34 Magnifier" sight due to its poor aiming rendering

UI

- Addition: Extras option (to unlock new accessories for the face and head)

Addition: New security camera icon in the HUD when a camera has been spotted

Improvement: Transition of wounded effect in HUD

Improvement: 2d locations of orders in "battle mode"

Improvement: Rank menu

Improvement: Rank and awards icons when locked

Improvement: Design of inserted order icons in battle plan (e.g. stance, ROE...)

Improvement: Position of inserted orders based on the number added in the battle plan

Improvement: The difficulty option categories in the mission menu are invisible if no option is available

Improvement: Some french texts

Fix: The position of the interaction icon when holding down the key was off-center (french version)

Fix: 2d location of the interaction when using battle plan or quick orders

SOUNDS

**- Addition: New main menu music