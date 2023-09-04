Update 1.46: Campaign mode, weather overhaul...

Dear Operators,
I'm thrilled to announce the release of Update 1.46, the culmination of several months of relentless effort. This rollout includes major enhancements that I'm eager to share with you.
Campaign Mode
The long-awaited moment has finally arrived! It's with great pleasure that I introduce the "Campaign" mode. In this saga titled "Serpent's Whisper", you will confront the insurgent group "New World". Having secured substantial financial backing, this group has orchestrated a series of devastating attacks, instilling unprecedented terror on a global scale. Every decision will be pivotal, as the loss of an operator will be permanent throughout the campaign's duration.
The first installment will thrust you right into the heart of the action, while the second will be available in a few months to round off this immersive experience. Once the second part is concluded, you'll have the opportunity to tackle the entire campaign. Remember: the loss of an operator is irreversible.
Various missions and six difficulty levels await. Whether you prefer a smooth progression or seek genuine challenges, there's something for everyone.
Weather System Overhaul
I'm pleased to announce a comprehensive revamp of the weather and lighting system.
The rendering of the sky and clouds has been thoroughly reworked. Whether it's a dazzling sunset or an overcast sky, each game map now benefits from a photorealistic render.
Moreover, the meteorological system has been entirely reimagined. You can now marvel at the falling rain, lightning streaking across the sky, or snowflakes drifting down. These renewed weather conditions will enhance your in-game immersion.
Four-tube Night Vision Goggles Simulation
I'm also excited to introduce a significant enhancement for your nighttime operations: the simulation of four-tube night vision goggles. This tool will grant you a wider and more detailed field of view in night mode. I've devoted substantial effort to refining the visual output of this feature and eagerly await your feedback.
Gameplay Enhancements
Numerous functionalities have been improved and rectified to provide an even more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience, including adjustments to the player's camera, the ability to control a hostage, refined AI, and much more.
New Customization Options
In response to many player requests, I've expanded the customization possibilities. For instance, you can now mix and match various head accessories for each operator, like adding a hood and a helmet to a female character. Simply activate this feature from the main game menu
What's Next?
Future updates will, of course, add Part 2 of the campaign, along with new content.
First off, the ability to craft your own campaigns directly within the game and share them with the community. You can design as many missions as you wish and script your own narratives.
Furthermore, new content will emerge: 3 new maps, new weapons, and much more...
I look forward to your feedback on all these novelties.
Best regards,
Helios
PATCHNOTE
FEATURED
**- Addition: Campaign mode
- Addition: Campaign - Serpent's Whisper (part 1)
- Addition: New weather
- Addition: Four-Tube Night Vision Goggles Simulation
- Addition: Simulation of the satellite trajectory orbiting the earth from the squad to the mission location**
GAMEPLAY
**- Addition: New camera movements when the player moves in first-person view
- Addition: New camera movements when the player moves in third-person view
- Addition: Awards campaign
- Addition: Option to add new accessories for the face and head offering new customization possibilities (note, these accessories are not all compatible with other accessories)
- Addition: Player can control hostage rescued or enemy captured
- Addition: Button "ALL" in insertion menu
- Improvement: Recoil system of firearms
- Improvement: Movement of the crouched character in first-person view**
- Improvement: Soldiers optimization
- Improvement: Night vision goggles remain on the operator's helmet even if the mission takes place during the day
- Improvement: Position of magnifying sights on many firearms
- Improvement: Adjustment of the zoom power of magnifying sights
- Improvement: The firearms "ArK-M" and "ArK-49" are now chambered in 7.62 × 39 mm M43
- Improvement: The player-controlled operator's infrared strobe now appears when the player uses a secondary character (drone, dog...)
- Improvement: An underwater insertion has been replaced by a helicopter insertion on the "The Gabriel" map
- Improvement: Loading optimization about squad editor
- Improvement: Loading optimization about preset operator
- Fix: "ALL" button did not select all members, including captured enemies and hostages, during "Quick Orders" mode
- Fix: List of soldiers in the "Switch Operator" menu might not have displayed the operators in the correct order
- Fix: Debriefing data error after a failed mission in "RECON" game mode
- Fix: Interaction errors in terms of distance of player
- Fix: Error that allowed the player to reload their weapon while it was in its holster
- Fix: Some objects on the roof of the airport buildings were not invisible when "Battle plan" mode was activated
- Fix: The position of the firearm might not have been correct when the player was lying down and had chosen to hold the weapon at an angle
- Fix: Some undesirable blur effects of the character's arms in first-person view depending on the movement made
- Fix: The player could change the position of the weapon while lying down
- Fix: The launch cinematic did not proceed to the main menu once it was finished
- Fix: Number of hostages saved was not counted at the end of the mission if only one operator was still alive
- Fix: Random airstrike in "War" mode might spawn at wrong location
- Fix: Some errors of enemy spawn with "Secure" task
- Fix: Some navigation errors of battle plan
- Fix: Binoculars cannot spot enemy if player doesn't use firearm
- Fix: Location error of some assets in "Ancient ruins" map
- Fix: Some logic spawn errors
- Fix: Numerous pathfinding errors
AI:
**- Improvement: Optimization
- Improvement: Obstacle-crossing system
- Improvement: Operator copy weapon position of his squad leader
- Improvement: Combat behavior**
- Fix: An operator might not attack an enemy correctly depending on their rotation
- Fix: Several errors that couldn't overcome obstacles when it was stuck
RENDERING
**- Overhaul: Rendering of the sky
- Overhaul: Rendering of the clouds
- Overhaul: Rendering of weather conditions
- Overhaul: Rendering of sunlight and moonlight on each map
- Overhaul: Rendering of the colorimetry of each map
- Overhaul: Rendering of weather effects for each type of weather (rain, fog, snow...)
- Overhaul: Rendering of Rain VFX
- Overhaul: Rendering of Snow VFX
- Overhaul: Rendering of Thunderstorm VFX
- Addition: New main menu level**
- Addition: Graphics option - Weather quality
- Addition: The soldier chosen for the "Prisoner of War" game mode has specific clothing consistent with the mission
- Improvement: Light propagation distance through fog
- Improvement: Light propagation power
- Improvement: Rendering of directional security lights (especially on towers)
- Improvement: Deployment cinematic
- Improvement: HALO insertion cinematic
- Improvement: Helicopter insertion cinematic
- Improvement: Thermal vision
- Improvement: Volume of the fire sound during the destruction of a weapons cache
- Improvement: Adjustment of green and white colors for night vision goggles
- Fix: Blur effects of arms in first-person view
- Fix: Animations and positions of the left hand on a firearm in first-person view
- Fix: IR strobe could be always displayed in battle plan mode
- Fix: A platform that was only visible in "battle plan" mode was still partly visible in some airport buildings
- Removal: "EATech 256 a66 with G34 Magnifier" sight due to its poor aiming rendering
UI
- Addition: Extras option (to unlock new accessories for the face and head)
- Addition: New security camera icon in the HUD when a camera has been spotted
- Improvement: Transition of wounded effect in HUD
- Improvement: 2d locations of orders in "battle mode"
- Improvement: Rank menu
- Improvement: Rank and awards icons when locked
- Improvement: Design of inserted order icons in battle plan (e.g. stance, ROE...)
- Improvement: Position of inserted orders based on the number added in the battle plan
- Improvement: The difficulty option categories in the mission menu are invisible if no option is available
- Improvement: Some french texts
- Fix: The position of the interaction icon when holding down the key was off-center (french version)
- Fix: 2d location of the interaction when using battle plan or quick orders
SOUNDS
**- Addition: New main menu music
- Addition: New deployment music
- Addition: New successful debriefing music
- Addition: New failed debriefing music
- Addition: New combat music - Destroyed
- Addition: New combat music - It's time**
- Addition: New SFX when an operator is dead
- Addition: New SFX when an operator is injured
- Addition: New SFX when a new task is added during a mission
- Addition: Custom music of campaign HQ
- Addition: Custom music of campaign's end
- Fix: Drone might trigger spot sound without reason
