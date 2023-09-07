Warstride Challenges v1.0 is live! Start your hellish trials now!

After a year of continuous improvements driven by community’s feedback, we’re delighted to finally release the v1.0 of Warstride Challenges on Steam! Our small team is more than thankful for your support! Now, get ready to blast demons in satisfying fast-paced one-minute massacres!

Want to give it a try and test your skills? A free demo is available for both newcomers and challenge lovers on Steam. Discover this hectic fun with an explosive Launch Trailer and spectacular screenshots!

Race against the clock

In hellish challenges, blast hordes of demons at lightning speed with powerful abilities and weapons. Slow time to pull off impossible headshots, bunny hop to pick up speed, slide around corners and shred your enemies into pieces with destructive shockwaves!

Become an FPS master

Easy to pick up, hard to master! Die and retry to chase the highest scores, and show the world you’re the greatest demon slayer. Run to overcome every challenge that comes your way. Whether you’re an eSports pro or a shooter beginner, you’ll progress to become an FPS master.

Create, share and compete

Everyone can play a selection of levels created by the Steam community who designed the path, then choosed the enemies, obstacles and difficulty to create crazy trials in the Steam level editor on all platforms. Challenge yourself and other demon slayers, and race directly with the ghosts of anyone online in async mode - even your favorite streamers. Unleash your creativity!

Warstride Challenges is out now, with hordes of demons to blast frantically on PC with a free demo on Steam. Don’t miss the 25% launch discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1608470/Warstride_Challenges/