Patch Notes 2023-09-05

Hey there BustyBiz Players,

The game has been updated to bring you the latest updates and changes:

Added new garments that are rewarded upon unlocking mansion statues.

Added subscription pass.

Prepared several events for the upcoming weeks.

Optimizations and bug fixes.

We hope you enjoy expanding your sexy business empire as much as we enjoy creating the game for you!

To make it even more fun, we are eager to hear your feedback - let us know what you like and where you’d like us to improve the game!

Thanks for playing!

Your BustyBiz Team