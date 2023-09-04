 Skip to content

Shin Galaxy - Engage update for 4 September 2023

Update 1.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.1.1 has been released, here is what has been fixed:

  • Fixed bug in Hangar's sale button;
  • Fixed bug in some ship upgrades in the Hangar;
  • Fixed bug in some missions that kept repeating the reward;

