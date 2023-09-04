Dev update 4.4.2 - New track & air physics update!

Hello sportsfans! How has your summer been? Since going back from vacation is hard, I thought you would like a treat.

In the form of a new track!

Hangtime Fest is a jump line filled with the biggest features the game has seen so far. It is inspired by the Fest series and Hardline, and it includes 3 huge booters, a hardline-sized drop and the fastest berms your bike can handle.





Also, an important update has been made to air physics. Now the bike is more stable in the air, and bringing the whips back to straight has improved significantly. Just let go of the Left Stick and the bike will straighten up automatically. You can even make it go back to straight faster with a quick press of the Right Trigger.

Please note that the extreme high speeds that some of the jumps in this track require, sometimes can be frustrating as the collision model of the tyres can reach its limits. Be patient and don't expect to clear all the jumps first go. They are all doable, I asure you, but it might take some practice.

TIP 1: Pump with RT all the downslopes to get the bike pressed into the ground and use Balance (A) to keep it settled when going straight.

TIP 2: use Tuck (B button) on the runway to the booters for extra speed.

I hope you like it!

Germán