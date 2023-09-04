A Colorful Update!

Hi everyone!

we hope you all had a strong start into September! We’ve been busy improving Sticky Business and here is everything that’s new with Update 2023.1750:

New colors!

This was one of the most popular requests! We added a bunch of new colors to choose from for your stickers:

New elements!

These four sticker elements were planned in the original release, but were to shy to make an appearance for launch (and this is of course not because when we put together the sticker names for translations, a few of them slipped through).

With this update you can finally use them!

We also added two other highly requested sticker items! A smaller circle for some more intricate designs and a stripe that you could use to assemble your own pride flags!

Balancing

We changed how many stickers customers order in the late game, after all the special customer stories are done. So you’ll get more XP after you finished the stories and can finally unlock all those stickers!

Better sticker grabbing

We’ve changed how sticker elements get selected by the cursor. We now use the exact shape of the sticker element to determine what sticker element you want to click. It should be much easier to select the element you actually wanted to click!

Before and after:

Visual changes

We noticed that there were some areas that were a bit hard to understand. So we made the following improvements:

made unlocked items in the shop a different color, so you see at a first glance what you haven’t bought yet

added a counter for how many items you have bought in each category

better explanation in Twitch messages if you can’t order more stickers

increased the font size in a few areas

Other improvements

fixed a bug that could cause the GOG version to crash.

the default input method on Steam Deck is now controller

We fixed the wrong coin balance at the end of the day.

We added a workaround during twitch authentication if other installed programs blocked the games internet connection.

We hope you have fun with these new additions! Keep sticking! 🙂