Minor update -- v0.30.1a, build 230904

USC:CF v0.30.1a, build 230904
This is a minor update containing fixes for some issues.
BALANCE CHANGES
- Changed the number of possible enhancements on lower quality Prototype Weapons
FIXES
- Fixed a bug in missions where Marines could be random-deployed inside holes in walls (esp. Operation "Escape the mines!", Mission #1)
- Fixed a bug where single-width double doors could be operated while they were blocked, causing any unit (including Marines) to be crushed
- Fixed a bug where you could close a blocked door from a console, causing any unit (including Marines) to be crushed. (Note: you can still spend APs to interact with the console, but any blocked door connected to it won't close.)
- Fixed a bug when deselecting a marine while the animation of killing an enemy via Detonate (Nuclear hand cannon) was still playing (did not affect playability)
- Fixed a bug in the Tutorial where if you reloaded more than once with Fixy when fighting the Alpha Reaper, you ran out of APs, but couldn't end the turn to get more (now you can only reload once, as instructed)
- Fixed a bug in the Tutorial where the Alpha Reaper moved erratically in very rare cases, blocking progression
- Fixed a bug where DTB info overlays could stay visible when going into another game while an overlay was still active
- Fixed a visual glitch where DTB info overlays could be briefly seen when loading a game in some cases
MISCELLANEOUS
- The game will now properly detect and let you set 4:3 and 5:4 aspect screen resolutions. IMPORTANT NOTE: Players may have to configure their screen resolution settings again (then it will be saved)!
