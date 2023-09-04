 Skip to content

Garden of Roses: Summerset update for 4 September 2023

Achievement Integration

Last edited by Wendy

  • Game now offers 10 separate achievements that will be unlocked as the player progresses
  • Tweaked/adjusted UI for ease of access
  • Enabled saving during choice-making

Changed files in this update

