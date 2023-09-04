- Game now offers 10 separate achievements that will be unlocked as the player progresses
- Tweaked/adjusted UI for ease of access
- Enabled saving during choice-making
Garden of Roses: Summerset update for 4 September 2023
Achievement Integration
Patchnotes via Steam Community
